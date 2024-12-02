Enabling payments via SMS messages

PayJunction’s new feature allows businesses to seamlessly and securely integrate Text to Pay into invoicing workflows, enabling them to accept customer payments via SMS message. This helps businesses better meet customer expectations while increasing collection rates, contributing to overall revenue growth.

Officials from PayJunction said that with consumers increasingly expecting to be able to receive and pay a bill on their mobile device, consumers and merchants are beginning to view Text to Pay as an industry standard, given how easy it makes payment acceptance for both parties. Their Text to Pay offering provides a simple and intuitive way for businesses to streamline their operations and connect with customers where they are for more personalised payment experiences.











Augmenting transactions for businesses

Text to Pay enhances the payment process for businesses that rely on its invoice delivery methods. Similar to emailed invoices, invoices sent via SMS Message support attachments, customisable memos, and easy tracking. This functionality is available across PayJunction’s No-code Payments Integration, Virtual Terminal, and API.

As consumers continue to look to use their phones in more payment scenarios, Text to Pay helps businesses modernise the way they engage with customers. Text to Pay is easy to integrate into a merchant’s current tech stack and daily workflows, while alleviating many of the inefficiencies and bottlenecks of traditional invoicing methods.

With Text to Pay, businesses do not have to handle any cardholder information as they would if they processed a payment over the phone, which helps protect the business and its customers’ sensitive information.