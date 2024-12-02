



By teaming up, payFURL and Payments2Us intend to allow optimised payment processing and orchestration within the Salesforce ecosystem, providing scaled functionality to charities, non-profits, and community organisations. The collaboration comes after Shift partnered with payFURL to modernise outdated trade terms programmes, enabling customers to select terms suitable for their needs. In addition, the two companies worked towards ensuring that suppliers receive payments efficiently and without delays.











Unified gateway for payments

payFURL’s payment orchestration service is set to enable nonprofit organisations adopting Payments2Us to access a unified gateway for all their payment needs, which in turn augments complex payment flows and improves costs. In addition, the integration, which delivers capabilities that enable a range of payment methods and the facility to interchange providers in real-time, can increase the flexibility, efficiency, and reliability of payment processes for organisations using Salesforce for their operations.

Among the potential benefits of this integration, the two companies mention:

Optimised payment processing, with organisations being able to consolidate several payment methods and providers under a single platform;

Augmented cost management, which in turn can minimise transaction fees and improve operational efficiency;

Payment flexibility, as organisations can multiple gateway connections for simple and secure transactions;

Scalability, which enables organisations to expand their operations.

Moreover, when commenting on the announcement, representatives from payFURL underlined that the integration with Payments2Us allows charities and nonprofits to augment how they manage their payment needs directly from their Salesforce dashboard. Also, the partnership supports the company’s commitment to simplifying payments and offering scaled operational agility to users.





payFURL’s capabilities

With its operations based in Australia, payFURL provides merchants globally with a suite of payment services developed to meet their business needs, preferences, and requirements. By integrating with additional connections, merchants receive flexibility in selecting payment processors, with the multi-provider approach replacing reliance on a single processor. Also, to mitigate failed transactions, payFURL offers a suite of tools enabling businesses to designate backup gateways.