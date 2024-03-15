Shift partners with payFURL

The integration of Shift Trade with payFURL aims to modernise outdated trade terms programmes, allowing customers to select terms suitable for them while ensuring suppliers receive payment promptly without delays. Functioning as an Embedded Finance solution, Shift Trade aims to optimise various aspects of business operations including trade, payments, customer onboarding, and collections processes. This marks the initial introduction of a business-to-business (B2B) solution via payFURL.
Representatives from Shift cited by australianfintech.com.au noted the increasing trend among B2B suppliers to digitise their purchase ordering systems for better efficiency and improved customer experience. Shifting to online purchase ordering not only personalises the buyer experience but also aims to improve product visibility while potentially reducing operational costs.
The integration with payFURL enables customers to incorporate B2B account payments seamlessly during checkout via their enterprise resource planning or order management platform. This consolidation of customer onboarding, payments, and trade terms management into a unified toolkit streamlines accounts receivable processes for B2B suppliers, offering automation within a single integration.
Businesses leveraging payFURL within their ecommerce and online ordering platforms gain convenient access to Shift Trade, thereby potentially reducing invoice processing times and shortening the cashflow conversion cycle. Moreover, this integration mitigates credit and payment risks for businesses while extending a range of term options to their customers.
Representatives from payFURL emphasised the importance for both established and growing businesses to simplify payments processing and financial management technology while meeting diverse customer demands for payment methods. Integrating Shift Trade offers a simplified approach tailored for B2B suppliers, aligning with businesses' needs to customize trade terms based on their unique circumstances and cash flow requirements.
payFURL offers merchants around the world with a range of payment services created to meet their business needs. Through ongoing integration of new connections, merchants gain flexibility in selecting payment processors. This multi-provider approach replaces reliance on a single processor, aiming to improve merchant control over payment processing.
To combat failed transactions, payFURL provides a suite of tools allowing businesses to designate backup gateways. This ensures transaction continuity, preventing revenue loss due to overloaded gateways or transaction failures. The platform prioritizes a seamless transaction journey for customers, from initiation to completion.
