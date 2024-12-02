Paycorp, a global payment company, has announced a strategic investment in Currency Stream, a provider of real-time foreign exchange and multi-currency payment solutions.

This partnership aims to accelerate Currency Stream’s growth in Europe and unlock expansion opportunities across Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Paycorp provides capital, global reach, and payments expertise to support Currency Stream’s development.

This investment is built on a long-term collaboration, with Paycorp using Currency Stream’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) technology in Central and Eastern Europe and Southern Africa since 2017.

Focusing on multi-currency capabilities

The demand for multi-currency solutions is fuelled by the economy, which includes various national currencies, regulatory frameworks, and market conditions. As countries adopt digital transformation, the importance of stable foreign currencies to safeguard savings and price goods and services is growing.

Through this collaboration, Currency Steam’s technology will expand its real-time DCC and Multi-Currency Pricing (MCP) to new sectors and regions, particularly in retail, travel, and online commerce markets, where such features are essential.

Paycorp’s investment in Currency Stream is part of its broader strategy to expand its portfolio of payment solutions. With operations in Southern Africa, Eastern Europe, and the UK, Paycorp already provides ATM and cash services, transaction processing, embedded business funding, and alternative payment solutions.

Paycorp's acquisition of Pilot Software

In February 2025, Paycorp acquired Pilot Software, which specialised in software and hardware solutions for the hospitality industry. The strategic decision to acquire Pilot Software supported Paycorp's position in the market and improved its product lineup, allowing businesses to take advantage of a wide array of payment solutions.

Officials from Paycorp stated that Pilot Software’s point-of-sale technology, paired with extensive experience in global payments, created a synergy between the two companies. Together, they planned to provide restaurant and hospitality businesses with simplified, efficient, and value-oriented solutions that supported operations and upgraded customer experiences. This acquisition underscored Paycorp's dedication to delivering cost-effective and collaborative payment solutions.