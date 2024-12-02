



Pilot Software offers point-of-sale solutions for the hospitality industry, increasing operational efficiency, customer service, and management functions. Trusted by over 30 franchise brands and independent businesses, Pilot provides scalable solutions for restaurants and hospitality.

On the other hand, Paycorp provides interoperable services for ATM and POS networks, acquirers, fintech partners, and card issuers. It offers various payment services, including ATM network management, transaction processing for terminals, and ATMs-as-a-Service in South Africa, Namibia, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, and the Czech Republic.

The strategic decision to acquire Pilot Software supports Paycorp's position in the market and improves its product lineup, allowing businesses to take advantage of a wide array of payment solutions.

Officials from Paycorp stated that Pilot Software’s point-of-sale technology, paired with extensive experience in global payments, creates a synergy between the two companies. Together, they plan to provide restaurant and hospitality businesses with simplified, efficient, and value-oriented solutions that support operations and upgrade customer experiences. This acquisition underscores Paycorp's dedication to delivering cost-effective and collaborative payment solutions.

Representatives from Pilot Software declared that the firm aligns with Paycorp's purpose-driven values, and this partnership will upgrade its growth, expand its offerings, and provide greater value to clients throughout Southern Africa and beyond.

Other developments from Paycorp

In June 2024, Paycorp revealed its plans to expand into the embedded funding market in South Africa and the UK. With this announcement, the South African-founded company aimed to further develop and digitise its payment services, upgrading the experience for customers in Southern Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and the UK. Additionally, Paycorp remained committed to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in a constantly changing market while ensuring compliance with local industry regulations and laws.