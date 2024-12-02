payabl. partners with GonnaOrder





Through the launch of a referral scheme, GonnaOrder is set to be enabled to refer its merchants and partners to leverage payabl.’s services in a direct and quick manner, while also focusing on the security and efficiency of the process.

payabl. is set to provide GonneOrder with a reliable, collaborative solution, including tech support and regular communication features that can be tailored in order to meet the individual needs, preferences, and demands of the company’s merchants.

In addition, it will deliver its payment offerings, such as card payments with Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, as well as local payment methods, such as Trustly, Sofort, Bancontact, or iDEAL. Clients of GonnaOrder will continue to be enabled to use its digital menu and ordering solution while using their smartphones, with 0% commission and no setup fees.







Payabl.’s recent strategy of development

Paytech company that facilitates payments and transactions from multiple payment methods, payabl. had multiple partnerships and developments in the past couple of months, covering several different geographic areas across the globe.

At the beginning of August 2023, the company announced that it secured an Electronic Money Institution authorisation (EMI licence) in the region of the UK. According to the press release published at the time, the paytech prepared for its launch as an EMI in the UK, as it was already operating under the FCA’s Temporary Permission Regime (TPR). The firm was set to transfer its UK-based clients and customers to its UK EMI, as it also expected to provide them with a strong regulatory framework that aimed to allow them to accelerate the development process of UK merchants and traders.

The EMI licence also opened new prospects for paytech’s growth within the UK market, including the possibility of coming closer to its plan of becoming a services partner for businesses and traders around the world.

Earlier in June 2023, the payments company announced the launch of a point-of-sale (POS) service for in-person payments, as part of its collaboration with Mastercard. The product was set to be released in Cyprus in an initial stage, with other countries to follow. The POS terminals were designed to give merchants and traders the possibility to use the omnichannel selling and accept transactions carried out with Visa and Mastercard. In addition, they also could leverage it with mobile payments of the likes of Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Moreover, the launch of the terminals was set to deliver a simplified and more secure omnichannel payment experience for retailers, allowing them to make use of a single provider for both online and in-store payments alike.

