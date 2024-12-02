payabl. launches POS offering for in-person payments

Set to be rolled out in Cyprus in an initial stage with other countries to follow, the payabl. POS terminals are to enable merchants to leverage the possibility of omnichannel selling and accept transactions carried out with Visa and Mastercard, as well as mobile payments of the likes of Google and Apple Pay.





Context and capabilities of the payabl. POS offering

Based on the information detailed in the press release, research from Harvard Business Review highlights that omnichannel shoppers spend 4% more on every in-store buying occasion as opposed to single-channel shoppers. The payabl. POS terminals seek to have this potential unlocked by creating a simplified omnichannel payment experience for retailers, permitting them to make use of a single provider for online and in-store payments alike. What is more, the launch of the terminals also acts as a key catalyst in payabl.’s goal of becoming a single provider for the entire spectrum of merchants’ payment-related needs.

Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO at payabl. advised that with the addition of the payable. POS terminal, the company ‘filled in the missing piece’ of its platform and achieved a full product suite that combines card-no-present and card-present transaction processing in a simplified manner. This provides merchants with a unified, omnichannel platform, looking to ensure both convenience and efficiency throughout their operations. Per the spokesperson’s statement, the launch is part of the company’s progress towards unveiling a new platform that is set to cater for all financial needs of merchants, namely ‘payabl.one’.











Adding on this, Theodoros Hadjistyllis, Head of Acquiring & Cyprus Country Manager at payabl. said that the company is looking forward to launching POS terminals and expanding its offering into the omnichannel space and partnering with Mastercard to do so. The launch marks not only a part of the company’s journey but also supports its mission of fuelling growth for merchants. The official added that launching the POS offering in Cyprus marks the first stage in their product rollout ambitions as they look to have the offering expanded across the EU later in 2023.

The announcement further highlights that payabl. has a strong presence across the EU and looks to address a ‘crucial need’ with the rollout of its POS terminals across Europe starting with Cyprus, that of replacing outdated, incumbent systems that use a closed loop operating system with API-based agile and android POS terminals.

Isidoros Mezopoulos, Manager at Mastercard said that the company is looking forward to collaborating with payabl. on their POS terminals solution which is set to help simplify accepting card payments for retail establishments no matter the size. Per their statement, payments should be a safe and simple experience for all, and the company believes solutions of the sort help assist businesses to save time and money and focus on serving their customers.





