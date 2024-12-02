PA EU has announced the launch of a report in partnership with Deloitte and The Paypers, which offers a review across the EU’s individual payment markets.

Following this announcement, the 2025 `Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape` report by The Payments Association EU (PA EU), written in collaboration with Deloitte and The Paypers, was designed to offer an overall rank of the key players according to their place in the value chain and financial indicators.

The report explains the manner in which new regulatory changes on the horizon (SEPA, PSD3, IPR), along with initiatives such as the digital euro and EPI, as well as blockchain-based solutions and CBDCs, will significantly reshape who the winning key players are in the EU and beyond.

More information on the new `Key Players in the EU Payments Landscape` report launch

According to the official press release, starting from the general state of the payments ecosystem, the report then deep-dives into the players and characteristics in each of the 27 EU countries. At the same time, the document also presents a `regional overview` with a unified snapshot of market size, the number of licensed entities, and payment behaviour, allowing for easier comparison across the region of Europe.

Additionally, an ‘Expert Opinion’ on the payments landscape in each EU country is provided by 40 local professionals. The report is complemented by a financial perspective thanks to the exclusive use of the Orbis database (by Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics Company) and convenient LinkedIn hyperlinks to easily reach all listed companies.