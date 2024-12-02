Ottu has partnered with Ellucian to optimise digital payments in the education sector and to offer a secure and flexible user experience.

This collaboration continues Ottu’s mission as a fintech partner that integrates multiple payment gateways, wallets, and financial services directly into Ellucian’s higher education ecosystem. Universities and institutions worldwide will benefit from secure, localised, and flexible online payment solutions, designed to simplify operations, optimise the user experience, and ensure compliance with regional regulatory frameworks.

Additionally, the partnership establishes a comprehensive framework for long-term collaboration, which includes technical support and the enablement of multiple payment methods. Educational institutions will be able to integrate Ottu’s payment gateway management solutions into their Ellucian platforms, providing end-to-end online payment capabilities for tuition, student services, and campus transactions through a unified and scalable interface.

Digital transformation in education finance

The global education payments platform market is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital payment solutions in the education sector, fuelled by a demand for convenience, security, and efficiency in processing educational payments.

The education payments platform market includes various payment methods such as credit or debit cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, and others. Therefore, it is important to implement secure payment gateways and align with international standards.

Partnerships like the one between Ottu and Ellucian are essential in addressing the growing need for digital integration. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to transforming the financial landscape within education by providing secure infrastructure that supports innovation and compliance.