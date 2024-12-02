OpenWay partners with Clip E Payments

This partnership aims to facilitate the swift integration of OpenWay's digital payments software platform, Way4, for payment enterprises operating in Latin America. The collaboration also seeks to expedite the deployment of innovative services, including card issuance, merchant acquiring, payment switching, and digital wallet solutions.

Clip E Payments, a subsidiary of Clip Group, operates across Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Brazil, serving clients such as Banco Falabella and Banco Internacional. According to the official press release, they offer operational support in both Spanish and Portuguese and are equipped to address the specific challenges faced by regional payment companies, which complements OpenWay's international experience in the field.

According to OpenWay, its Way4 platform has gained traction among companies in the Latin American payment sector. The local demand for digital payment solutions aligns closely with Way4's capabilities, as it supports digital cards, omnichannel acquiring, and financial inclusion initiatives, benefiting consumers and merchants in emerging economies. The platform has also been employed in social aid projects, including the issuance of a million social prepaid cards in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, Way4 offers innovations such as instant and cross-border payments, digital wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later services, regional switching systems, and multi-currency payment capabilities.

More information about Way4

Way4 is specifically designed for financial institutions seeking to diversify their revenue streams and expand their role within the payments ecosystem. It offers a digital-first experience with real-time payment processing and APIs. Way4 supports both card-based and wallet-based services and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, as a Software as a Service (SaaS), or in hybrid configurations. Its dedicated SaaS model allows payment companies to introduce new products and services with minimal capital investment, thus supporting scalability for future growth.

Representatives from Clip Holding emphasised the significance of the partnership and brought up the advantages it can bring to the Latin American payments sector.

Officials from OpenWay in Latin America talked about the challenges faced by payment firms in the region when adopting innovative business models. They also highlighted their collaboration with Clip E Payments and their commitment to delivering adaptable solutions that encourage the adoption of digital payments across the region.

