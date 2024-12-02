Online IPS has announced the launch of Brazil’s instant payment system, PIX, to the Peruvian tourism market in partnership with INCUSE and SKÅL Cusco.

At a recent SKAL Cusco event, a gathering of Peru’s key hospitality companies, representatives from Online IPS introduced the PIX system to industry stakeholders. The move was seen as a way to serve the Brazilian market better.

Despite its proximity and cultural richness, Peru experiences relatively low visits from Brazilian tourists. INCUSE’s research identified limited access to familiar payment systems as an important challenge for this group.

By incorporating PIX into the Peruvian travel experience, this collaborative effort aims to:

Improve Brazilian tourism to Peru, especially to popular areas like Cusco and Lima.

Strengthen the digital payment infrastructure of Peru’s tourism sector;

Promote optimal regional collaboration in Latin America’s travel and hospitality industry.

The announcement confirms Online IPS’s position as a payment technology partner dedicated to improving financial access and supporting local economies through strategic integrations.

PIX expands worldwide

In August 2025, EBANX extended its partnership with a programmable financial services company to increase the adoption of PIX in Brazil and globally. With this alliance, Stripe users accepted PIX via EBANX, thereby expanding the global use of Brazilian payment methods. Businesses that used Stripe could offer the instant payment method developed by the Central Bank of Brazil, processing PIX transactions from Brazilian customers in Brazilian Reais, with settlements available in the merchants’ domestic currency.

Additionally, a recent editorial piece from The Paypers analysed the Trump Administration’s recent actions on PIX and explored the implications of the US’s decision to launch an investigation into the country’s potential unfair trade practices.