With Clearpay, customers can now choose to split their payments into four interest-free instalments paid over six weeks, applicable to the majority of products on the marketplace. This additional payment option offers shoppers more convenience and flexibility at checkout. OnBuy is also now listed on Clearpay’s Shop Directory, which brings in new customers to merchants globally every day.











Giving customers more options at checkout

A new OnBuy customer survey showed that 20% of people prefer to shop with a retailer that offers their preferred payment method. Partnering with Clearpay is the company’s response to this demand for convenience in online shopping by offering more payment choices when shopping on OnBuy.

OnBuy is committed to transforming the OnBuy shopping and selling experience, and that’s why they’ve chosen to offer even more payment methods at the checkout. Their customers have asked for the flexibility to make purchases in a way that suits them, and they’re happy to be able to respond by launching Clearpay across their site. Partnering with Clearpay also benefits their sellers, as more choice for their customers ultimately results in more sales overall.

Clearpay’s officials stated that they’re happy to partner with OnBuy, who will now have access to their engaged and growing customer base, and can enjoy increased conversion rates and incremental sales, and lower return rates. With 14% of online purchases being made using Buy Now, Pay Later in March 2023, this innovative payment method is highly valued to consumers who want to manage their spending responsibly.By partnering with Clearpay, OnBuy aims to provide customers with more choices, flexibility, and convenience when shopping on the platform.





More companies look to integrate BNPL into their offering

In April 2023, US-based commerce enabler Digital River has introduced Afterpay and Clearpay in its payment method offering to address consumer interest in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options.

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the findings of a 2022 Digital River report highlight that 64% of respondents who leverage BNPL services are doing that predominantly when shopping online, with a multitude of participants citing tighter finances and increasing costs as being the reasons for doing so.

Digital River is looking to assist global brands in growing their sales by providing an increased number of preferred local payment methods. The addition of the new offerings represents an expansion of Digital River’s extensive portfolio of payment options and is set to provide added flexibility to consumers looking to navigate economic headwinds.