Onbe adds PayPal and Venmo as payment options

The collaboration with Paypal and Venmo is part of an effort that seeks to enhance the business’ ability to provide payees with modern payment options within Onbe’s existing single payouts gateway. What is more, as Paypal and Venmo are two popular digital wallets among consumers, this is a step forward towards reaching new audiences.
The news comes after the Future of Payments report developed by Onbe showcased a clear affinity for digital payments among consumers, with over 70% of respondents stating that they prefer receiving digital and electronic payments.
Apart from Paypal and Venmo, Onbe incorporates nine other payment options, including Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, ACH transfers, and cards, among others.
By featuring two more digital wallets as part of its payments gateway, Onbe opens the road to payment modernisation to industries that have, up to this point, opted for obsolete payment methods like checks, such as the medical industry where 74% of patient refunds are still made via check.
Consumer demand for modernised payment
One of the key changes in payments brought about by the pandemic is the growing popularity of digital payments. By adopting new technologies, consumers have started to show a preference for seamless payment experiences that offer convenience above anything else.
As studies have shown, the level of adoption of digital payment options is high worldwide, with Asia in the lead. As more and more consumers expect digital payment solutions, fintechs that can enable this have grown in popularity. According to statistics, over 80% of global consumers have stated they have at least one fintech app on their phones.
Apart from payment digitalisation, embedded finance solutions have also gained popularity as they similarly cater to the convenience of the end consumer.
Onbe’s payment solution
Onbe provides its clients with a payment platform as well as the tools necessary to deliver modern payment experiences to payees. Its gateway features popular digital payment options such as digital wallets, global bank transfers, and real-time payments.
Its payment solution is currently being used in five continents and it covers over 145 currencies. The single point of integration solution it provides serves numerous industries including healthcare, insurance, energy, consumer goods, propriety management, automotive and banks, and financial institutions.
Earlier in 2023, Onbe introduced a new Send to Wallet feature
that enabled users to add their card to their mobile wallet via a web browser without having to download an app or type in their bank details.