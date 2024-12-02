Onbe adds PayPal and Venmo as payment options

The collaboration with Paypal and Venmo is part of an effort that seeks to enhance the business’ ability to provide payees with modern payment options within Onbe’s existing single payouts gateway. What is more, as Paypal and Venmo are two popular digital wallets among consumers, this is a step forward towards reaching new audiences.

The news comes after the Future of Payments report developed by Onbe showcased a clear affinity for digital payments among consumers, with over 70% of respondents stating that they prefer receiving digital and electronic payments.

Apart from Paypal and Venmo, Onbe incorporates nine other payment options, including Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, ACH transfers, and cards, among others.

By featuring two more digital wallets as part of its payments gateway, Onbe opens the road to payment modernisation to industries that have, up to this point, opted for obsolete payment methods like checks, such as the medical industry where 74% of patient refunds are still made via check.





One of the key changes in payments brought about by the pandemic is the growing popularity of digital payments. By adopting new technologies, consumers have started to show a preference for seamless payment experiences that offer convenience above anything else.