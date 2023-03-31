Subscribe
News

Onbe's Send to Wallet augments mobile wallet provisioning for users

Friday 31 March 2023 12:46 CET | News

US-based fintech Onbe has launched Send to Wallet, allowing users to faster add their card to their preferred mobile wallet.

 

Send to Wallet, gives users the ability to add their virtual card quickly, simply, and securely to their preferred mobile wallet, from a web browser, without downloading an app or inputting bank details.

Onbe rolls out Send to Wallet, allowing users to faster add their card to their preferred mobile wallet.

How it works

Users load their virtual card directly into a mobile wallet by following prompts from a web browser email, or on a mobile phone - and with a few simple clicks, the card is ready to spend. This new offering complements Onbe’s existing mobile wallet provisioning options, and delivers a smooth, modern experience for both merchants and the 73% of consumers in the US who prefer to shop and pay through digital methods, as per the press release.

Fast access to funds

Currently in-market with key Onbe client HALO, the Send to Wallet pilot programme is enabling thousands of individuals’ transactions. The pilot programme began in January 2023 and is available to nearly twenty thousand employees across the United States and administered through HALO. On average and when available, 90% of participants choose an Onbe payment product and in this programme, users can select Onbe’s Send to Wallet as one of a variety of virtual and physical card redemption options, the company says.

HALO’s officials said that one of Onbe’s offerings is delivering payment choice to the recipient, giving them the ability to use their funds however they choose, from online to in-store. Utilising Onbe’s new Send to Wallet functionality, they’re able to deliver funds conveniently and securely to recipients’ digital wallets, without requiring users to download an app.

Also commenting on the partnership, representatives from Onbe said they know that consumers expect fast access to their funds and they’re constantly innovating and developing new, secure, and simple ways to do it. Send to Wallet is an early market solution that puts the fast, frictionless ability to add a virtual card to a mobile wallet with no app to download into a user’s hands, no matter if they are underbanked, unbanked, or someone who just wants immediate access to their funds.

Users frequently use digital payment means

Consumers continue to demand secure, digital payments while also using less and less cash, as Onbe’s 2023 Future of Payments survey found. Whether in the form of a refund, an incentive or income, it’s crucial for businesses and fintechs like Onbe to work together to deliver disbursements quickly, securely, and easily in the form of virtual payments, physical cards, as well as ACH. Onbe’s payment gateway solution for corporate disbursements provides companies the tools they need to meet the evolving expectations of consumers today and tomorrow.


Onbe

