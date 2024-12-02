



The partnership will support Olo's current partnership with Stripe, a platform that provides financial infrastructure for businesses, by integrating in-person transaction processing capabilities. Launched in 2022 with Stripe as its digital payments partner, Olo Pay will be upgraded to offer an omnichannel solution that merges both digital and in-person payment experiences.

Olo will increase the speed of card-present transaction processing by using FreedomPay’s payment gateway, which integrates with various systems and over 1,000 point-of-sale (POS) and payment solutions.

Olo Pay can leverage Stripe’s payment processing for in-person POS transactions, benefiting more than 700 restaurant clients while extending the advantages of Olo Pay’s digital payment platform to their customers.

By integrating Olo Pay with FreedomPay's commerce platform, Olo will offer enterprise brands flexibility in managing in-store payments within their systems. Brands have the option to integrate directly through one of Olo Pay's card-present partnerships announced in 2024 or choose integration via FreedomPay.

As with the POS partnerships, connecting FreedomPay and Stripe will enable brands to link Olo Pay’s card-present solution with Olo Engage, the company’s guest engagement suite.

This integration will unify both digital and in-store transactions into a comprehensive guest data profile, providing personalised guest experiences and improved, data-driven decision-making.

Representatives from FreedomPay stated that by merging FreedomPay's advanced commerce platform with Olo's payment solution designed for restaurants, it's establishing a secure, and simplified checkout experience that will support digital transformation.

Olo’s other partnerships

In May 2024, TRAY strengthened its collaboration with Olo to incorporate Olo Pay card-present processing into its point-of-sale (POS) system.

Additionally, this partnership featured Olo Order integration for simplified menu synchronization. This initiative was part of a broader integration with the Olo Engage product suite, designed to provide restaurants with digitally personalised experiences for their customers.