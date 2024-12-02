Okoora partners with Tkambio USA



Okoora has announced its partnership with Tkambio USA, a fintech that delivers multicurrency exchange and global payment solutions.

Following this announcement, the collaboration represents an important step in Tkambio’s expansion strategy, as the company will launch its operations across the US market. The process will be powered by okoora’s FX360 engine, an AI-powered infrastructure layer for real-time FX risk management, liquidity routing, and cross-border execution.

In addition, the initiative is currently live with select partners, and it will enable Tkambio to strengthen its position in the US market with a modern FX infrastructure developed to eliminate operational barriers and simplify cross-border transactions. Companies and businesses that leverage Tkambio will have the possibility to benefit from high-speed conversions, automated hedging, and full transparency, all managed through a single, secure, and streamlined account.

More information on the Okoora x Tkambio USA partnership

Okoora’s FX360 engine was developed as a modular, AI-driven infrastructure layer that identifies foreign exchange exposure in real time, while also applying optimised risk-management logic and automating hedging decisions that are embedded within ERPs, platforms, and financial systems. At the same time, it also enables banks, payment companies, SaaS providers, and internationally operating businesses to manage global currency flows with improved stability, security, and control, without the need to develop in-house FX infrastructure.

By integrating FX360 directly into its platform, Tkambio will have the possibility to scale in multiple markets, monetise flows in real time, as well as deliver institutional-grade services. Furthermore, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.



