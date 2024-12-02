okoora launches mobile app for global transactions

Available for download on Android and iOS devices, the app integrates with okoora's Automated Business Currency Management (ABCM™) platform, which is used for global payments, banking, and risk management. The mobile app extends the platform's features, allowing users to conduct transactions in local and foreign currencies, manage multi-currency wallets, and synchronize with the desktop version of the ABCM™ system.

The app supports transactions in over 100 currencies and operates in more than 150 countries. Users can manage financial operations such as creating payment beneficiaries and issuing payments directly from their smartphones, aiming to streamline business transactions and minimize delays. The application also offers the ability to open and fund new wallets with both local and foreign currencies.





Additionally, the app is designed to mitigate the impact of currency fluctuations on businesses, particularly when key personnel are traveling or away from the office. It also supports user plan upgrades and the addition of new users, which is intended to facilitate financial management from mobile devices.

Since launching its ABCM™ platform in January 2022, okoora has gained over 15,000 corporate and SME customers. The company reached profitability in 2023 and operates without external investment, focusing on expansion and recruitment. Founded in 2021, okoora has been recognized as a notable fintech startup and has achieved cumulative savings exceeding USD 3 billion for its clients through foreign exchange transactions.





Expanding to Poland

okoora has recently entered the Polish market as part of its ongoing expansion within the European Union.

The company's plans for Poland include establishing offices for sales, customer support, and marketing personnel, as well as an R&D centre to aid in product development. okoora will also concentrate on addressing the needs and preferences of local clients while ensuring compliance with regional regulatory requirements and industry laws.