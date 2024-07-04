Subscribe
Okoora enters the Polish market

Thursday 4 July 2024 16:07 CET | News

Fintech startup Okoora has announced its entrance into the Polish market in a move that continues its expansion in the European Union. 

Following this announcement, Okoora’s operations in the region of Poland are set to eventually include offices for sales, customer support staff, and marketing support staff, as well as an R&D center that will support the company’s continued product development. 

In addition, the firm will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry. 

More information on the announcement

Okoora represents a firm that was developed in order to enable businesses to manage foreign currency transfers around the world, in a secure and fast manner. The company’s platform is targeted at SMEs and their needed capabilities to develop in the financial landscape. 

Poland is known for its development banking sector, as well as its high level of foreign trade and other relevant parameters. The country also provides economic incentives that will make it seem like a good idea to open an R&D center in the region. 

Okoora’s entry into the country is expected to make it easier for Polish merchants and businesses to plan, manage, and execute cross-border currency transactions and payments. The ABCMTM platform of the firm will enable traders to manage the risks that are usually associated with volatility in currency exchange rates. At the same time, the company will provide services (BaaS) through APIs that will allow banks, fintechs, and financial institutions to deliver transactional banking solutions related to foreign currency to their users. 

In addition, Okoora intends to market and sell its services to the local business community as well. 



Keywords: expansion, banking, online banking, mobile banking, digital banking, financial services, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Okoora
Countries: Poland
