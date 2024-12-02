Octane has announced that it joined payment processor Stripe, with the aim of democratising consumption-based pricing. Towards this goal, Octane built the necessary billing infrastructure in response to the increasing prevalence of such pricing models.











Officials from Octane said they are excited to take the next step and join Stripe to offer an augmented billing system with increased reach and scale. They believe Stripe is a perfect match for Octane because of their shared vision and passion for building a billing platform that supports a diverse range of pricing structures and allows companies to easily iterate on their pricing.





Previous partnerships from Stripe

In December 2023, Giddy, a US-based smart wallet, has integrated Stripe for direct cryptocurrency purchases within its mobile app. The move aims to enhance accessibility by providing seamless fiat-to-crypto options through various payment methods supported by Stripe. Users can fund their self-custody crypto wallet with Stripe, utilising bank transfers, cards, Apple Pay, and other supported methods.

Giddy is further expanding its support by introducing native compatibility with the Bitcoin network, adding to its existing support for Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Polygon networks, with ongoing network integrations.

In November 2023, Stripe has chosen Everlink for Host-to-Host Interac debit processing solutions in Canada. This collaboration allows Stripe to utilize Everlink’s Direct Connector to access the Interac Inter-Member Network and facilitate secure in-person debit transactions for its merchants.

The partnership aims to launch new products by the end of 2023, providing customers in Canada with both contact and contactless payment options. Everlink will ensure Stripe's devices comply with Interac’s regulations, with both companies prioritizing customer preferences and industry compliance.