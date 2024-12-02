The partnership will make it possible for US customers to make online payments either by scanning a QR code or by tapping Cash App Pay during checkout. Partners in the US can reportedly add Cash App Pay to their online checkout as part of their existing integration with Nuvei.

According to officials from Nuvei, adding Cash App Pay as an alternative payment method comes as part of an effort to cater to the payment preferences of younger consumers.

Apart from seeking to facilitate the process of attracting and engaging with potential new customers, the decision further aims to diversify the number of payment options, avoid an over-reliance on card payments, increase payment acceptance rates, optimise costs, and drive revenue acceleration.





Nuvei and Cash App Pay’s strategies and past developments

Nuvei is a fintech that enables companies to accept next-gen payments, extend payout options, and leverage card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. The fintech has a network spanning 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and 680 alternative payment methods.

Earlier in 2024, Nuvei revealed a partnership with Galeries Lafayette, UAE's ecommerce platform and a subsidiary of French Department Stores. The fintech also joined forces with Adobe, in a bid to enable B2B and B2C businesses operating on Adobe Commerce to optimise their payments.

Also in 2024, the Canadian fintech launched a new ERP integration into the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Cash App Pay is a money app that enables its customers to spend, send, and store money. The app also allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin, get a paycheck deposited to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone in order to get paid, and use the Cash App Card to spend the money anywhere VISA is accepted.

In 2023, Cash App Pay secured a series of partnerships with, but not limited to, Citcon and Afterpay, PayNearMe, and digital asset tax and accounting provider TaxBit.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific company database.