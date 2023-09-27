Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Citcon partners with Cash App Pay and Afterpay

Wednesday 27 September 2023 14:18 CET | News

Digital payments provider Citcon has partnered with Cash App Pay and Afterpay to offer additional payment solutions. 

Through this collaboration, Citcon aims to provide merchants with a payment tool that allows them to reach Cash App’s large consumer base, enabling new opportunities for them. By leveraging both Cash App Pay and Afterpay’s Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service, merchants can deliver a simplified experience that caters to current consumer preferences for more payment options. 

Digital payments provider Citcon has partnered with Cash App Pay and Afterpay to offer additional payment solutions.

 

The partnership’s benefits

Merchants can provide customers with the choice to pay with Cash App Pay or Afterpay’s instalment plans through the Citcon Payment Platform, which includes over 150 payment methods. Both new and existing Citcon clients can access them with one onboarding, settlement, and reconciliation. Moreover, the company’s Centralized Dispute Center manages all payment method disputes, ensuring efficient administration.

With its integration capabilities, Citcon offers merchants a seamless experience when implementing Cash App Pay and Afterpay into their online stores. Also, existing merchants using the company’s Universal Payment Interface, WebSDK, or various commerce platform plugins, including Magento, Shopify, and SAP Hybris, can add these payment options through the current integration.

The simplified payment flow enabled by Citcon ensures an intuitive checkout process, while the integration of Cash App into the company’s Payment Gateway provides merchants with the opportunity to retain engaged consumers. 

Citcon’s solutions and past developments

Headquartered in the US, Citcon provides digital payment options, its main objective being to simplify the payment process for businesses and consumers worldwide. The company focuses on security and its platform supports diverse payment methods, serving merchants across several industries and geographies.

By integrating Citcon’s solutions, merchants can access more than 100 digital wallets and credit cards from providers like PayPal, Venmo, WeChat Pay, Alipay, China UnionPay, Kakao Pay, DANA, Gcash, and Alipay HK. Moreover, businesses can extend their global reach by accepting local digital payments across platforms and by connecting to cross-border ecommerce.

Citcon is compatible with multiple ecommerce platforms including Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Demandware, SAP Commerce Cloud (SAP Hybris), and WooCommerce, as well as with ecommerce gateways such as Cybersource, Aurus, FreedomPay, UATP, and CellPoint Digital.

Back in January 2023, Citcon integrated Klarna as a featured mobile wallet in its omni-channel payment platform. Merchants using the company’s payment gateway can provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability. Consumers also received access to Klarna’s payment offering which includes Pay in 4, Pay in 30, and Financing. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, online payments, mobile payments, partnership, payment methods, payment gateway, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Afterpay, Cash App, Citcon
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Afterpay

|

Cash App

|

Citcon

|
Discover all the Company news on Afterpay and other articles related to Afterpay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like