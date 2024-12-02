Nuvei integrates with Sabre for payments in travel and hospitality

The press release details that Nuvei’s payment platform is fully available on Sabre’s multiple reservation platforms for the travel and hospitality industries, and Sabre is providing the fintech’s global reach and customisable, modular technology to enable its partners with an improved customer payments experience, wherever they operate.





Travel payments and how the collaboration falls into place

Based on the information provided in the announcement, Nuvei’s global acquiring reach helps maximise card payment approval rates, accelerate revenue growth, and minimise customers lost due to false declines. What is more, Nuvei enables Sabre to provide more than 600 alternative payment methods for its partners to add to their online checkouts, through a single integration.

Nuvei’s agnostic technology platform provides Sabre and its partners with access to payment solutions in every market via a single integration, with unified reporting and data visibility to maximise operational efficiency and improve control.











As a platform technology provider, Sabre enables the travel sector with extensive retailing solutions that assist its partners with operating in an increasingly efficient manner, driving revenue, and offering personalised traveller experiences. Sabre’s customer base comprises brands in the travel and hospitality industries, including airlines, hotel chains, and travel agencies.

Commenting on the announcement, Corrie DeCamp, Sabre’s Senior Vice President – Product Management advised that being a global technology company, the ability to partner with a payments provider that has an extensive reach, together with flexibility and expertise to support partners in regional markets is critical. As per their statement, Nuvei helps them provide their partners with an improved checkout experience no matter their customers’ location, preferred payment method, or currency.

Adding on this, Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO stated that by providing an agile payment platform, together with an extensive number of alternative payment methods via a single integration, the company looks to enable its clients to connect to their customers no matter how they want to pay. The spokesperson further said that Nuvei is to continue expanding its use cases and reach markets with large TAMs, looking to showcase how they help expedite its customers’ growth.

The announcement highlights that the collaboration marks Nuvei’s most recent development as it aims to continue changing payments in the travel sector, with brands within the industry such as Virgin Atlantic and Air Transat having made public that Nuvei was chosen as their preferred payments partner.

For more information about Nuvei, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.