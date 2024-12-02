NTT DATA Payment Services launches ADAPTIS Soundbox

NTT DATA Payment Services has announced the launch of its ADAPTIS Soundbox in a regional rollout for SMEs across Southeast Asia.

Following this announcement, ADAPTIS Soundbox was developed as a compact, voice-enabled, all-in-one payment device that aims to support small and medium businesses, busy retailers, and F&B outlets across the regions of Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

In addition, the solution is set to allow merchants to accept payments via QR codes, contactless cards, and e-Wallets, particularly during peak hours where fast and reliable transaction confirmation is crucial. The process will take place as a clear, audible sound alert will confirm every successful transaction in real time, helping merchants serve customers efficiently without needing to check screens or printed receipts. Furthermore, this will happen while the service will provide added assurance that payments are securely received and not misdirected to another QR code or account.

More information on ADAPTIS Soundbox’s launch

According to the official press release, the Soundbox was developed as a plug-and-play solution with no technical setup required. At the same time, it is offered with no rental, no minimum transaction commitment, and is available at an introductory one-time payment in order to make it an accessible option for merchants looking to digitise quickly. For Malaysian merchants and businesses, devices can be delivered within one working day of registration.

Furthermore, while the device includes a QR-based e-Receipt feature, aimed at optimising the manner in which businesses reduce paper usage and support sustainability efforts, its core advantage lies in improving transaction visibility and speed. Merchants will also have the possibility to monitor transactions in real time through an online dashboard, streamlining daily reconciliation.

Included in the key benefits of the ADAPTIS Soundbox is the possibility to accept QR, credit/debit card, and e-Wallet payments, provide audible alerts on successful transactions, and real-time transaction tracking for merchants, as well as being e-Receipt available via QR code scan and compact and durable for high-volume retail environments.