Nopan joins EPI as principal member for Wero expansion

Nopan has become a Principal Member of the European Payments Initiative to accelerate Wero adoption among enterprise merchants across Europe.

According to the official press release, the France-based company will contribute merchant expertise and operational know-how to EPI, the organisation behind Wero, as the digital wallet expands beyond P2P transactions into ecommerce and introduces new capabilities.

Wero currently operates across France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with access available to more than 55 million consumers. The platform is preparing to launch recurring payments, subscription management, digital identity services, and additional wallet functionality over the coming months.

Understanding merchant adoption barriers

Nopan specialises in helping merchants evaluate, implement, and optimise emerging payment methods. The company addresses a specific market gap that has emerged as new payment technologies proliferate: whilst merchants are increasingly willing to adopt alternative payment methods, adoption decisions depend primarily on measurable business outcomes rather than feature sets alone.

Merchants assess new payment channels based on concrete metrics, including conversion rates, customer experience, operational efficiency, and system reliability. Nopan's founders recognised that merchants require more than payment acceptance infrastructure. They require dedicated optimisation capabilities comparable to those available for established card payment networks, where decades of refinement have produced predictable, high-performing implementations.

With this in mind, the platform helps merchants move beyond basic integration to sophisticated performance tuning, enabling them to achieve the same outcomes with emerging payment methods as they do with established ones.

Positioning within the European payments landscape

The move reflects an ongoing transformation in European payments infrastructure. As Open Banking and Embedded Finance change consumer expectations, traditional payment methods face increasing competition from account and wallet solutions. Wero represents a domestic European alternative to international card schemes and digital payment platforms, positioning itself as a European-led payment ecosystem backed by institutional banking infrastructure.

The partnership between Nopan and EPI addresses a critical adoption barrier in the Wero expansion strategy: merchants typically assess new payment methods based on demonstrated performance improvements, not feature availability alone. In addition, through the process of embedding optimisation capabilities into the merchant onboarding and deployment experience, Nopan aims to accelerate Wero's adoption across enterprise merchant segments.

Konstantin Surkov, co-founder and chief executive of Nopan, noted that success in payment systems is determined by continuous optimisation rather than simple acceptance. Drawing on experience scaling payment performance at Netflix, Surkov indicated that becoming a Principal Member of EPI allows the company to bring performance-focused practices to European payment experiences.

Martina Weimert, chief executive of EPI, highlighted that building a successful European payment ecosystem requires strong partnerships to deliver experiences to both consumers and merchants. The collaboration with Nopan is intended to simplify account and wallet payments whilst increasing trust across the region. At the same time, as Wero expands, Nopan will support merchants in launching, optimising, and scaling the payment method within their broader payment strategies. The objective is to make account and wallet payments as straightforward to implement and optimise as card payments have become.