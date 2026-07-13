Mangopay has expanded its Virtual Accounts offering, extending currency coverage from seven to 24 currencies. The update is designed to allow enterprise platforms to collect funds across a wider range of currencies while maintaining dedicated wallet and account separation for each currency.

Addressing operational complexity in multi-currency collections

According to Mangopay, the proprietary architecture underpinning the update is intended to simplify reconciliation and improve visibility over incoming payments. As platforms expand into new markets, managing collections across multiple currencies typically requires additional banking relationships, settlement processes, and reconciliation workflows. The expanded currency coverage is intended to give platforms a more consistent structure for collecting and managing funds as they scale internationally.

A company official at Mangopay said that entering new markets often introduces operational complexity for fast-growing platforms and marketplaces, as businesses must manage additional banking arrangements, account details, settlement processes, and reconciliation workflows across finance, product, and operations teams. The official said the Virtual Account currency expansion is designed to reduce this complexity by allowing platforms to collect funds in more currencies through a consistent account setup, with the aim of improving visibility over fund movement and simplifying reconciliation across markets.

Currency coverage

The expanded Virtual Accounts offering now supports business-to-business collections across 24 currencies, including pound sterling (GBP), Swedish krona (SEK), Japanese yen (JPY), US dollar (USD), and Polish złoty (PLN), among others. Mangopay has published the full list of supported currencies on its website.

Implications for platform growth

The expansion reflects a broader trend among payments infrastructure providers to support platforms and marketplaces operating across an increasing number of currencies and jurisdictions. By consolidating currency collection under a single account architecture, providers such as Mangopay aim to reduce the operational burden associated with managing multiple banking relationships as platforms expand into new international markets.