Klarna has launched a partnership with Ticketmaster in Greece, enabling instalment payments for event tickets.

Through the partnership, consumers purchasing tickets via Ticketmaster in Greece can now split the cost of their purchases at checkout, covering categories such as live music, sports, and entertainment events.

The integration allows Ticketmaster customers in Greece to use Klarna's payment options when buying tickets online, rather than paying the full amount upfront. This positions Klarna within a sector that has traditionally relied on single upfront card or bank payments, and reflects the broader expansion of instalment-based payment methods into new categories of consumer spending beyond retail and e-commerce.

For the live events sector, ticket prices can represent a significant one-off cost for consumers, particularly for higher-value events such as concerts, festivals, or major sporting fixtures. Through the process of offering the option to divide payments, the partnership is aimed at making ticket purchases more manageable for consumers, potentially widening access to events that might otherwise require a larger upfront outlay.

Strategic relevance for Klarna and Ticketmaster

The move extends Klarna's presence in Greece into a new vertical, following the company's broader push across Europe to embed its payment options into diverse merchant categories. For Ticketmaster, the addition of instalment payments represents a shift in the checkout experience offered to Greek customers, aligning it with practices already adopted in some other markets where buy now, pay later options have been introduced for ticketing purchases.

At the same time, the partnership also illustrates the continued convergence between payments technology and the entertainment and live events industry, an area where digital ticketing platforms increasingly compete not only on catalogue and availability but also on payment flexibility. As BNPL services expand into sectors such as ticketing, travel, and subscriptions, providers are seeking to differentiate through vertical-specific integrations rather than generic retail applications alone.

Neither company has disclosed the financial terms of the arrangement or specific volume expectations for the Greek market. The integration applies to Ticketmaster's operations in Greece, with no indication given of plans to extend the arrangement to other markets at this stage.