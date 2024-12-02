Nikulipe partners with Aircash





Through this collaboration, Nikulipe provides Aircash with additional top-up options for its digital wallet present in ten European markets. Moreover, the partnership allows Aircash Wallet to be available to international merchants and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) via the Nikulope platform. This grants businesses easy access to one of the expanding European local payment methods.











The partnership’s objective

Aircash enables users to make payments directly or through a linked Aircash Prepaid-Mastercard at approximately 35 million online and physical retail outlets. The wallet can be topped up at more than 200,000 point-of-sale partners from Europe, as well as through Bank Transfer and using multiple local payment methods. Currently, Aircash’s services gained recognition in countries such as Germany, Romania, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Baltics, and Austria, among others.



According to Aircash’s officials, through the partnership with Nikulipe, users can easily top up their Aircash Wallet and Prepaid-Mastercard with their preferred local payment methods. The collaboration also supports Aircash’s objective to further improve the payment landscape in Europe by offering instant money transfers.



Nikulipe aims to assist Aircash in its expansion throughout Europe. The partnership also strengthens the company’s LPM portfolio, allowing PSP and merchant clients to access new customers in various markets.





More information about Nikulipe





Nikulipe covers a range of services required by merchants, including payment processing, collection of funds, reconciliation, unified reporting and settlement, and other added-value solutions.



Part of Germany-based Bergwand Group, Nikulipe aims to make the process of entry to emerging and fast-growing markets easy for fintechs, payment service providers, and their merchants. By streamlining cross-border payment solutions, the company offers unified access to local payment methods or introduces payment services where none exist, connecting its users to the global economy.

About Aircash