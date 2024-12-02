Nexi announces partnership with Eni





Following this collaboration, Nexi aims to authorise Eni to both develop its already existing payment services, as well as define and implement new products and solutions to improve its businesses, including Sustainable Mobility and the Plenitude.

This will offer Eni the possibility to strengthen its customer experience and leverage the services for future opportunities that might come from the evolution process, at the European level.

Nexi will benefit as well from this deal, as it will have the opportunity to work with Eni to develop new business strategies, and plans, and to create new products and solutions, while providing its digital payment services to the energy company.











Nexi’s development strategy

PayTech company operating in high-growth, multiple European markets and developed countries, Nexi provides its customers with flexible solutions and services for the digital economy and the payment ecosystem across the world, through different payment methods and channels.

Nexi’s technological platform enables companies to operate in an improved manner, offering them multiple products: merchants’ services and solutions, corporate solutions, as well as cards and digital payments services.

This partnership was announced right after another collaboration that the company had in January of 2023. The deal was made with IBM to modernise its core payment technology and lower its related emissions over the course of the next five years.

To improve the experience of customers across its dynamic sector, including multiple financial institutions and merchants, Nexi announced that it will leverage IBM z16 technology and IBM Storage System throughout the deal.

The modernisation aimed to concentrate on updating Nexi’s central technology infrastructure, which is critical to the functionality of the company. Following the agreement, IBM collaborated closely with Nexi by supplying its technologies and by contributing its knowledge to support increased workloads and improved efficiency of the group’s digital and online payment services.

Nexi was also mentioned as one of the key collaborators of the `Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2022–2023’ published by The Paypers in December of 2022. The report provided international merchants, payments enablers, and beyond with a holistic view of the market in the specified period of time.

The report also focused on local markets, dwelling on several diverse spaces, from insights and local developments in the UK to the digital transformation and the quick rise of the Asian market or LATAM. Furthermore, necessary conversations were opened regarding the PSD2 and the instant payments, along with other poignant local and regional regulatory updates impacting cross-border payments and ecommerce.

Nexi provided information and details on the critical consideration of market strategy and performance improvement tactics.





For more information about Nexi, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



