Nexi acquires 30 per cent stake in Computop

The strategic partnership is believed to further strengthen Nexi’s presence in the growth region DACH and the ecommerce space. Additionally, customers are to benefit from the joint developments of an advanced omnichannel innovation roadmap, as well as from investments in product development and regional expansion.





Nexi – Computop collaboration details

The announcement details that Nexi’s entry as a shareholder is set to support Computop to continue funding the expansion of its omnichannel point-of-sale options. What is more, deeper investment into marketplaces, B2B payments, and ecommerce capabilities is enabled, which will help allow the company to address new segments and expand Nexi’s extensive omnichannel solutions for merchant customers. Computop will connect and collaborate with other companies in the Nexi network. Additionally, its acquirer-agnostic approach with interfaces to over 50 international acquiring companies will be maintained, with customers continuing to be free in their choice of acquirers.

Based on the information provided in the press release, Computop enables Nexi to further strengthen its position in the key growth region of DACH, especially Germany, as well as in the dynamic ecommerce space. Omar Haque, Head of Group Ecommerce at Nexi advised that Computop brings forth unique capabilities in payments with at-scale online and omnichannel payments that can be tailored customer-by-customer for the specific needs of local merchants in Germany and Europe alike, whether they are looking to expand their business within Europe or with locations throughout the world.











Adding on this, Carola Wahl, Chief Regional Officer of DACH and Country General Manager of Germany at Nexi said that Nexi and Comuptop are a match, with both companies having an extensive history of cooperation within the DACH region and knowledge regarding the specifics and needs of the market. Per the company official’s statement, both customers and partners are to benefit sustainably from Computop’s strong omnichannel solution, together with Nexi Group’s international network. The spokesperson added that together, Nexi and Computop are to provide added value through a full value chain of payments.

Ralf Gladis, CEO, and shareholder of Computop added that with Nexi they have chosen a strong shareholder that supports the further development of Computop, and together, they are to continue improving their high standards of payment solutions and customer service not just to merchants in Germany, the DACH region, and Europe, but also to their global customer base.

A Europe-based paytech, Nexi is active in over 25 countries, for more than 2 million companies in brick-and-mortar retail, ecommerce and omnichannel retail, a partner for an intuitive, fully digitalised process to enable a simplified customer journey up to the checkout, for large marketplace providers and local merchants of small and medium-sized businesses alike.

