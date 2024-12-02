Network International launches Alipay+ in the UAE





Network International’s partner network in the UAE includes businesses from travel, retail, hospitality, tourism, and F&B industries. Through this collaboration, the company’s partners will be able to access Alipay+’s e-wallet partners, including Alipay in the Chinese mainland, MPAy in Macao SAR China, GCash in the Philippines, Kakao Pay in South Korea, TrueMoney in Thailand, and Tinaba in Italy. This results in connecting them to over 1.4 billion customers across the world.











The partnership’s offering

By using Network’s all-in-one N-Genius payment terminal and integration feature offered by Alipay+, merchants will have access to the existing and later-onboarded digital payment methods through a unified interface without the need to implement additional technical hardware.



Network’s objective is to introduce diverse payment technologies and solutions for seamless cross-border transactions and, by partnering with Alipay+, it aims to unlock significant potential for its merchants to reach a broader customer base globally.





According to Ant Group’s officials, Network has been a partner since the company first introduced Alipay to local merchants in 2018 to ensure a frictionless experience for Chinese tourists. By extending their strategic partnership through the launch of Alipay+ to Network’s merchant network, the two companies want to enable visitors across the world to enjoy the same seamless experience in the UAE.









The augmentation of this strategic collaboration comes as a response to the Middle East’s increased tourism and retail industries and the need for digital transformation. Recent industry reports show that inbound arrivals surged by 15% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2019. This makes the region one of the fastest-rebounding destinations for tourists globally. More specifically, Dubai saw an international visitors increase by 20% in the first half of 2023, reaching 8.55 million tourists.

More information about Network International





As a digital payments company, Network International’s objective is to aid businesses and economies expand by simplifying their payments and commerce processes. Currently, the company operates in 50 countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants, and public sector entities. The merchant services that Network offers include payment, integrated, and online solutions, as well as value-added and acquirer services. N-Genius offers seamless and secure shopping and payment experiences for Network’s customers, being an easily updatable and accessible platform. In addition to this, the company offers N-Genius Mobile App, mobility, and unattended solutions.

