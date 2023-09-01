Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

ZeroPay launches Alipay+ in South Korea

Friday 1 September 2023 10:33 CET | News

Korea Easy Payment Foundation, the operator of ZeroPay, has introduced Alipay+ global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions for South Korean merchants.

Users of six digital payment applications, including Alipay, AlipayHK, MPay, TrueMoney, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet, will be able to travel cashless in the country, by scanning the merchants’ ZeroPay QR. Apart from the over 1.7 million businesses that have already joined, more e-wallets will partner with Alipay+ in the upcoming months. 

Korea Easy Payment Foundation, the operator of ZeroPay, has introduced Alipay+ global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions for South Korean merchants.

 

About the partnership 

The collaboration between Alipay+ and ZeroPay through ICB is projected to enable Korean merchants, smaller ones in particular, to offer a seamless payment experience for international visitors. Furthermore, it increases enterprises’ potential outreach to more than 1.4 billion customers from China and Southeast Asia.

ZeroPay has been introduced by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and it is South Korea’s public QR-code-based digital payment service, developed to aid small businesses, with a direct transaction system. The solution enables a zero-fee settlement for merchants and digital payments through e-wallets for customers.

Representatives have stated that they’ve been working towards enhancing the convenience of seamless payment services for Asian tourists visiting South Korea by connecting Korean merchants with various mobile payment methods that customers are familiar with. Through the partnership, Alipay+ aims to increase the growth opportunities for local businesses and solidify Korea’s position as one of the most popular holiday destinations.

Moreover, by providing this service, the companies aim to revive inbound travel, which has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore creating an environment where more tourists can pay conveniently in Korea. Small businesses, which account for 94% of ZeroPay merchants, are expected to increase the number of foreigners that come to the country through Alipay+.

More information about Alipay+

Alipay+ has been introduced by Ant Group and it enables businesses to process a wide range of mobile payment methods while serving regional and global consumers through technical adaptation.

Recently, Alipay+ partnered  with PayNet to offer payment services to inbound and outbound Malaysian customers and travellers. Their aim is to expand the cross-border payment acceptance at 1.8 million traders and merchants in the country. Moreover, through a collaboration  with Macau Pass, both companies want to expand cross-border payments in over 40 countries, including the UAE, Switzerland, the UK, countries from the European Economic Area (EEA), Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, and the US.

Back in July 2023, Ant Group launched Alipay Plus Premier Partner Programmer to increase consumer engagement for merchants through integrated digital marketing and growth solutions. Prominent Asian retailers, including Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store and Shilla Duty Free, have been the first partners during the launch phase.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cross-border payments, payments , mobile payments, e-wallet, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Alipay+, ZeroPay
Countries: Korea, Democratic People's Republic of
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Alipay+

|

ZeroPay

|
Discover all the Company news on Alipay+ and other articles related to Alipay+ in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like