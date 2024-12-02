NETSTARS partners with ACI Worldwide

The collaboration aims to provide a unified payment acceptance solution for payment service providers and merchant acquirers, designed to streamline the processing of both domestic and international payments. This partnership will integrate ACI’s payment infrastructure with NETSTARS’ knowledge in cashless payment systems. The combined effort is expected to help providers and acquirers in Japan quickly introduce new payment services, modernise payment methods for both merchants and consumers, and reduce overall operational costs.

Main features of ACI’s payment solution

ACI’s one-stop payment acceptance solution is built to support the ISO 20022 framework, facilitating automated payments, efficient communication, and interoperability through the use of standardised, structured data. The solution brings ACI’s global experience and compliance with international card schemes to the Japanese market.

Additionally, payment service providers and acquirers will be able to roll out new services whether for card-present or non-card-present transactions. The system offers flexible configuration and orchestration capabilities, enabling payments from multiple channels. With both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, providers can select the approach that aligns with their digital transformation strategies.

In the company press release, representatives from ACI Worldwide highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating that by working with NETSTARS, ACI aims to integrate advanced technology with NETSTARS’ industry expertise to improve the next-generation payments ecosystem.

NETSTARS officials emphasised that the collaboration will help offer optimised solutions for Japanese financial institutions and merchants, ultimately creating a more secure and efficient payment environment in the country.





What else has ACI Worldwide been up to?

In September 2024, ACI Worldwide entered into a strategic partnership with Red Hat to make its Enterprise Payments Platform available on any cloud infrastructure. Through this partnership, ACI Worldwide and Red Hat, which is a provider of open-source solutions, prepared to help customers optimise their migration to the cloud and adapt to the ever-evolving digital economy while supporting the advancement of payment services.

By leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, banks, merchants, and billers gained the ability to increase their flexibility and choice on how they want to deploy their payment solutions, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or as a managed service.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.