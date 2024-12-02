Netcetera's 3DS Server receives certification from eftpos

Following this milestone, merchants working with Netcetera can have their eftpos transactions authenticated by the company’s 3DS secure suite. In Australia, Netcetera is represented by G+D, which is a strategic partner. In essence, the 3DS secure suite will now provide faster, cheaper and more secure transaction processing for Australia’s fast-growing ecommerce market.

Netcetera’s acquiring products support processing transactions with 3-D Secure protocols and PSD2 SCA exemptions, certified with important card networks and completely compliant with payment industry standards such as PCI 3DS and PCI DSS.

By working with Netcetera, issuers and acquirers can integrate its secure digital payment products while maintaining compliance with government regulations and rules issued by card networks. Achieving this certification by eftpos furthers Netcetera’s goals to create a successful internationalisation strategy and follows a similar move from February 2023 when Netcetera received another certification from the Brazilian card network ELO.

In the company press release, representatives from Netcetera APAC talked about the eftpos certification and emphasised its role in helping them grow their business both in Australia and in South-East Asia.

Officials from Australian Payments Plus (AP+) revealed eftpos’ commitment to providing more choices for Australian merchants in payments while continually enhancing transaction security. The company press release also highlights eftpos’ increasingly important role in Australia’s digital economy and mentions that eftpos handled two billion transactions on 50 million cards between more than one million point of sale (POS) devices and online transactions in 2021.

What else has Netcetera been up to?

Netcetera is a global software firm that provides its customers with IT products and individual digital solutions and services in the areas of secure digital payments, media, healthcare, transport, insurance, and financial technologies. The company covers the entire IT lifecycle, including the ideation process and the strategy of incorporation and operation.

In May 2023, Netcetera invested in its digital banking offerings and in the expansion of its product portfolio. In essence, Netcetera decided to expand its digital banking division, aiming to become an important product supplier for the digital client interface of Switzerland, and beyond.

This investment also provided several benefits to Netcetera’s partners, including G+D, as its network of multiple international banks gained the ability to provide a range of products from eco-friendly cards, to banking applications, and secure digital payment methods.

