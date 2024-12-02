Netcetera expands its digital banking offerings





Following this announcement, Netcetera will further expand its digital banking division, aiming to become an important product supplier for the digital client interface from Switzerland, and outside of it as well.

This investment will also benefit Netcetera’s partners, like G+D, as its network of multiple international banks will be able to provide a range of products from eco-friendly cards, to banking applications, and secure and efficient digital payment methods and capabilities.

As Netcetera’s digital banking solutions are offering both custom development and standard products, customers, banks, and financial institutions will be able to leverage its service modules while having the possibility to add customised and personalized additional functionality to them as well. The investment focuses on providing the needed benefits to Netcetera’s tools in order for the company to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients.











Netcetera’s partnerships and product launches

Netcetera is a global software firm that provides its customers with IT products and individual digital solutions and services in the areas of secure digital payments, media, healthcare, transport, insurance, and financial technologies. The company covers the entire IT lifecycle, including the ideation process and the strategy of incorporation and operation.

In March of 2023, Netcetera partnered with Ethiopia-based Zemen Bank in order to augment its online payment offerings and capabilities. Zemen Bank aimed to engage with Netcetera to allow the company to take off in the African payments market and industry, as well as to offer customers a seamless online payment experience.

Earlier in February 2023, Netcetera acquired Slovenia-based Kamino, a mobile application and digital identity development company. This strengthened Netcetera’s core competency for business-critical digital products and tools, as both of the firms cooperated successfully in the past years and decided on this strategic next step of their partnership.

The company partnered with UK-based payments processing platform CLOWD9 in January 2023, aiming to provide its clients with fraud detection and fraud prevention services. CLOWD9 was enabled to use the solutions that Netcetera offers to its client base, such as the 3D secure issuer product for transaction authentication. The core component of the deal was the Access Control Server (ACS), leveraged by multiple banks and card issuers around the world.

This partnership also offered CLOWD9 the capability to provide its users with a worldwide set of tools for frictionless payments and transactions, which were designed to make the shopping experience faster and more secure for the customers.

For more information about Netcetera, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.