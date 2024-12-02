Netcetera buys Kamino

The newly acquired know-how and technological expertise strengthen Netcetera’s core competency for business-critical digital solutions. The two companies have cooperated successfully in the past years and have decided on this merger as a strategic next step for the partnership.











Complementing each other’s services

Netcetera bought 100% of the Slovenian software company Kamino at the beginning of 2023. The acquired brings experience and know-how in mobile app, banking and payment, and digital identity product development. They have a strong user experience (UX) team, which integrates well with Netcetera’s portfolio of solutions focusing on the optimal balance of security and convenience for a seamless experience. The two software companies are a strategic fit, so the acquisition was a logical next step to strengthen the cooperation further, as per the press release.

Officials from the Swiss company stated that with this strategic expansion, they are investing in their core strengths with additional business expertise and engineering power, and a new location in Ljubljana. Along with the 50 new experts that are joining the Netcetera family, they can further accelerate digital transformation in all industries.





Strategic fit to advance payment and digital identity

Kamino’s employees have mobile app design, development, and maintenance skills. This is paired with an experienced UX team and their proven expertise in digital identity, self-sovereign identities (SSI), and eID. It has built and maintains the Slovenian national eID app that adheres to the eIDAS regulations.

eIDAS oversees electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the European Union. Kamino’s know-how and experience are a great addition to the Netcetera team and an asset for the continuous development of Netcetera’s own identity solutions. Together the two companies can drive the evolution, acceptance, and trust in digital IDs to improve and secure people’s lives in a digital world.

Additionally, Kamino complements Netcetera’s end-to-end offer in the payment and banking industry. Kamino has a track record in the financial industry with a digital wallet developed for an investment company. Besides technological aspects, a people-focused approach toward employees and customers is a value both companies share.

