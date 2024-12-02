Neon, a direct-to-consumer (DTC) payments platform for games, has announced a collaboration with Razorpay, a payment service provider.

Neon is catering to game studios and publishers worldwide. The company offers a range of services, including Merchant of Record, tax and compliance support, fraud protection, a plug-and-play webshop, customizable checkout options, and local payment solutions across the globe.

Expanded payment network

With this launch, Neon’s payment network features seven partner Payment Service Providers (PSPs): Razorpay, Stripe, PayPal, Paysafe, dLocal, Bamboo, and Komoju. This network encompasses over 99% of global mobile game spending and includes 50 markets worldwide.

India is a key focus for Neon, aligning with client demand and boasting the fastest-growing user base in mobile gaming. In FY 2024–25, there were a record 8.45 billion app installs, positioning India as the largest mobile gaming market globally by volume. However, revenue monetisation is still in its early stages. The total in-app purchase (IAP) revenue is relatively modest at around USD 400 million, but it is on the rise as digital payment infrastructure develops.

The role of UPI in Indian payments

India's digital payment habits lean towards UPI. In FY 2024–25, UPI represented an impressive 83% of all digital transactions in India, totalling 186 billion transactions, establishing UPI as the leading real-time payment method in the country.

Through Razorpay’s Online Payment Gateway, Neon now allows Indian gamers to make payments using UPI-enabled wallets and local credit and debit cards in Indian rupees. This opens the primary payment options in India, where UPI dominates the online transaction landscape.

For game publishers, Neon serves as the Merchant of Record (MoR) in India, managing everything from checkout and tax compliance to fraud protection and dispute resolution. Razorpay’s adherence to the RBI’s PA-CB framework offers secure, cross-border remittance and timely settlements, enabling Neon to efficiently transfer funds from India to global operations.