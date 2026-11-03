London-based payments company Navro has received a Money Transmitter Licence (MTL) from the Texas Department of Banking. The licence allows Navro to process payments and facilitate remittances for residents and businesses in Texas. It adds to the MTLs the company already holds in other US jurisdictions, including Delaware, Washington DC, and Florida, as Navro expands its operations across North America.

A compliant route into Texas

For business customers with complex needs, such as international payroll and money disbursement, the licence provides a compliant route into the state. Navro's platform gives businesses access to a curated network of payment services through one platform, one API, and one contract. The company positions it as an alternative to the costs and slow settlement times businesses can face when moving money in and out of the US via SWIFT.

Aran Brown, CEO at Navro, said the Texas licence is another milestone in the company's US growth strategy. He described Texas as one of the largest economies in the country and a centre for fintech and digital asset businesses, and said the licence allows Navro to bring its platform to more businesses managing complex cross-border payment requirements. He added that the licence gives clients a compliant route into a market that matters to their growth plans.

Growth in payroll and pension payments

During 2026, Navro has focused on payroll and pension solutions. In recent months, it has onboarded clients including Multiplier, which uses Navro to automate payments and tax compliance for global payroll in more than 160 countries, and Strada, which uses Navro to add integrated payments to its global payroll offering. In North America, Navro also holds a Foreign Money Services Business registration in Canada.

In January 2026, Navro launched a Statutory and Tax service that combines statutory payments and tax deductions with payroll and pension disbursements across up to 95 countries. At the time, the company said it supported workforce payouts for more than 200 multinational organisations and handled cross-border payments for around 1,700 pension schemes, with salary and pension payments available in more than 170 countries.