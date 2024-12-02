Following a long-term collaboration between the two organisations, the current announcement aims to equip NatWest’s customers with access to Visa’s debit and credit cards and support them in managing their spending with increased flexibility, control, and security.
Through this collaboration, NatWest introduced a campaign that utilised the capabilities between its sponsorship of Team GB and Visa’s funding of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This enabled existing customers of the bank who expressed interest in the card to benefit from the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony, as well as an Olympic event through Visa.
Among the card’s features, NatWest and Visa mention no annual or foreign transaction fees on purchases abroad, as well as 1% back on eligible travel spending, including on planes, trains, car rental, ferries, busses, hotel accommodation, travel agents, cruises, and campsites, and 1% to 15% at selected partner retails.
According to NatWest’s officials, launching the new Travel Rewards Credit card was assisted by the bank’s long-term partnership with Visa, with the financial institution being able to further extend the choice of cards available to its customers. At the same time, representatives from Visa highlighted that the introduction of the credit card in the UK focuses on supporting the delivery of simplified, secure, and flexible payment experiences to all NatWest customers. By teaming up, the two organisations intend to provide advanced and optimised features to the bank’s users while advancing their joint commitment to improving the overall payment landscape globally.
Shortly before the current news, Reward expanded its partnership
with NatWest to power its new Travel Reward Credit Card. The product, which utilised Reward’s customer engagement platform, was developed to improve travel experiences via an extensive travel rewards programme, enabling credit card customers to earn and redeem rewards on domestic and international travel spend.