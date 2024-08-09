Reward expands NatWest partnership for new travel credit card

This collaboration follows a longstanding partnership between the two brands, with Reward powering NatWest’s rewards programme MyRewards, helping deliver real value to credit card customers.
Leveraging Reward’s customer engagement platform, the new product enhances travel experiences through an extensive travel rewards programme, allowing credit card customers to seamlessly earn and redeem rewards on domestic and international travel spend.
The partnership will allow Travel Reward Credit Card holders access to a suite of personalised retailer offers through their MyRewards, benefitting from 1% rewards on every travel related spend, while also gaining rewards on everyday transactions.
NatWest’s latest product comes as travel continues to flourish in the UK, with insights from Reward finding travel sales increased by 5% from the start of 2024, highlighting the opportunity this product is providing in enhancing travel experiences for customers, driving convenience, and expanding savings opportunities for every journey made.
Founded in 2001, Reward is transforming the world of customer engagement and commerce media. Operating in 15 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia, Reward’s cloud-based API platform integrates content, advertising, and commerce to deliver experiences for consumers resulting in increased customer engagement, retention, and overall satisfaction.
Beyond bridging the gap between content and commerce, Reward is a purpose driven business. Their mission is to make everyday spending more rewarding. During the last 5 years, Reward has given back more than USD 1billion in cashback rewards to consumers world-wide, and is on track to reach its target of USD 2billion by 2025.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions