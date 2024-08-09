Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Reward expands NatWest partnership for new travel credit card

Friday 9 August 2024 14:39 CET | News

UK-based Reward, a customer engagement and commerce media company, has expanded its partnership with NatWest to power its new Travel Reward Credit Card.

 

Reward powers NatWest's Travel Reward Credit Card

This collaboration follows a longstanding partnership between the two brands, with Reward powering NatWest’s rewards programme MyRewards, helping deliver real value to credit card customers.

More perks for customers

Leveraging Reward’s customer engagement platform, the new product enhances travel experiences through an extensive travel rewards programme, allowing credit card customers to seamlessly earn and redeem rewards on domestic and international travel spend.

The partnership will allow Travel Reward Credit Card holders access to a suite of personalised retailer offers through their MyRewards, benefitting from 1% rewards on every travel related spend, while also gaining rewards on everyday transactions.

Catering to an increase in the sector

NatWest’s latest product comes as travel continues to flourish in the UK, with insights from Reward finding travel sales increased by 5% from the start of 2024, highlighting the opportunity this product is providing in enhancing travel experiences for customers, driving convenience, and expanding savings opportunities for every journey made.

What does Reward do?

Founded in 2001, Reward is transforming the world of customer engagement and commerce media. Operating in 15 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia, Reward’s cloud-based API platform integrates content, advertising, and commerce to deliver experiences for consumers resulting in increased customer engagement, retention, and overall satisfaction.

Beyond bridging the gap between content and commerce, Reward is a purpose driven business. Their mission is to make everyday spending more rewarding. During the last 5 years, Reward has given back more than USD 1billion in cashback rewards to consumers world-wide, and is on track to reach its target of USD 2billion by 2025.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: loyalty programme, credit card, travel payments, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: NatWest, Reward
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

NatWest

|

Reward

|
Discover all the Company news on NatWest and other articles related to NatWest in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like