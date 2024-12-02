Mythical Games choses Gravy's POP





Gr4vy's no-code platform was chosen for its extensive capabilities, many interfaces to PSPs (payment service providers), and ability to govern payment data and portability within a PCI1-certified agnostic vault.











This statement comes as the gaming industry continues to expand at a rapid speed. Income from video games is estimated to reach USD 365.60 billion in 2023, with a market volume of USD 482.30 billion by 2027. Using Gr4vy's platform, Mythical Games can now quickly establish direct communication with essential payment service providers anywhere, without relying on internal resources. Users may use no-code tools to add, test, and deploy additional payment methods while still managing and tokenizing transaction data within Gr4vy's PCI1-certified agnostic vault. As a consequence, while staying fully PCI compliant, the firm may simply comply with local data rules, consolidate its payments infrastructure, and securely migrate transaction data.





More information about the partnership

Mythical Games is the driving force behind the next generation of gamers, games, and companies. The Mythical Platform controls transactions, payments, users, and blockchain inventories and serves as the underpinning technology for their peer-to-peer Marketplace. The Marketplace unlocks the value of a player's monetary and time-based efforts by allowing buyers and sellers to confidently exchange their digital assets in a secure and trustworthy environment.

Gr4vy's payment orchestration layer simplifies merchants' deployment, management, customisation, and optimisation of the appropriate payment method for the unique user. Merchants may obtain numerous dedicated instances of Gr4vy in the cloud to decrease points of failure and ensure that no transaction is lost. The platform contains interfaces to payment service providers, a robust workflow engine, front and backend payment orchestration, a PCI1-certified vault, and a dashboard to govern everything inside the merchant's payments stack.





Gr4vy’s recent partnerships

Since the beginning of 2023, Gr4vy's list of partners has grown tremendously. It began working with SmartOSC in February to improve the client payment experience. SmartOSC chose Gr4vy as a collaborator in enhancing the payment experience in order to ensure that present and prospective clients are no longer faced with this sort of complication alone.

It teamed with Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) in January to optimise customer journeys in ecommerce. With this partnership, G+D's network tokenisation solution will be incorporated into the Gr4vy platform, allowing merchants to benefit from an improved authorisation process and lower transaction costs, resulting in fewer false transaction rejections and lower fraud rates.

The same month, it began working with Ding to give other payment ways and boost checkout flexibility. The collaboration intends to provide additional payment diversification options for telecom firms throughout the industry.