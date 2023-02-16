Subscribe
News

SmartOSC, Gr4vy to improve payment experiences

Thursday 16 February 2023 13:25 CET | News

Ecommerce solutions provider SmartOSC has announced a partnership with cloud-native payments orchestration platform Gr4vy aiming to improve the customer payment experience.

 

Having a focus on redefining payments through the delivery of an intuitive and secure experience for merchants and consumers alike, Gr4vy helps businesses that are looking to better their payment processes and security by taking out the complexity associated with building and managing payment stacks. 

As it aimed to ensure that existing and future clients are no longer faced with this type of complexity alone, SmartOSC chose Gr4vy as its collaborator in improving the payment experience.

Gr4vy, SmartOSC offering and what the partnership entails

As per the information detailed in the announcement, Gr4vy’s architecture is built to enable merchants with the ability to access a multitude of payment providers and payment methods through means of a single integration. No matter the number of providers that merchants want to work with, they are required to integrate with Gr4vy only once.

What is more, having any other additional payment added following the initial integration does not need any further development. The company’s low-code single integration gives merchants the option of optimising their payments stack and scaling their business, all in one place.

When commenting on the collaboration, Tim Street, Commercial Director at SmartOSC UK advised that they believe Gr4vy’s ‘hassle-free’ offerings help bring significant benefits for the company’s clients, be they current or future ones. As per the statement, their clients turn to them when they require solutions for complex problems, and as Gr4vy was created with the goal of solving such problems, they believe the partnership to be a ‘natural fit’.

John Lunn, Founder and CEO of Gr4vy added that SmartOSC works with brands globally, looking to help businesses improve their bottom line with strategic insights and effective solutions. One of the main complexities that are faced by merchants is payments, with increasingly more recognising a need for payment orchestration as they aim to scale globally, and a need to be up to date with changing consumer payment preferences, as well as local data or privacy regulations. 

What is more, the announcement states that in today’s world, there is a constant increase in the demand that payment systems deliver improved efficiency, transparency, and protection. With more options being available to consumers, the requirement for payment infrastructures that are both reliable and modern is growing.

Following this collaboration, SmartOSC and Gr4vy are set to support businesses with lead times, resources, and security, pertaining to payment methods and expanding into new markets.

A full-service ecommerce agency, SmartOSC has experience across most enterprise platforms and technology stacks, looking to help customers with solving complex implementations at scale.

Gr4vy aims to redefine payments by offering an intuitive payment orchestration platform which leverages the cloud to help modernise payments infrastructure. The company’s no-coded dashboard centralises the integration and management of a merchant’s payment methods, providers, conditions and transactions, looking to enable them to do more in less time.

For more information about Gr4vy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, payments , online payments, payments orchestration, customer experience, cloud, omnichannel, payments infrastructure, fintech, expansion, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Gr4vy, SmartOSC
Countries: World
Gr4vy

|

SmartOSC

|
