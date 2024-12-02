MoneyCollect launches a partnership programme

This new partnership programme aims to lay the foundation for a collaboration network between businesses and individuals. In essence, the project allows participants to invite potential affiliates to register as merchants on the MoneyCollect platform by leveraging unique identifiers such as a referral code, a QR code, or a link. This way, partners can potentially gain commissions on successful payments facilitated by their affiliates on the platform.

According to the company press release, the commission rate starts off at 0.1% but can increase depending on transaction volumes. The model was designed to appeal to partners looking to maximise their income through a simple process. It’s also worth mentioning that commission payouts are automated and take the form of monthly deposits to the partners' bank accounts.

What are the main benefits for partners?

Partners receive access to a data dashboard with information such as affiliated merchant accounts, commission incomes, account balances, custom reports, and transaction details.

Programme members also benefit from priority support and enablement resources, including training. MoneyCollect has agreed to provide partners with materials to support their sales and marketing efforts. Personalised assistance is also available through dedicated account managers. Members will also be able to engage in learning sessions that provide in-depth information about MoneyCollect's solutions.

This new initiative aims to simplify payment processes while offering secure and efficient solutions for both individuals and businesses. According to MoneyCollect, the company is committed to maintaining high-quality customer service while providing technical support for its affiliates. The company also plans to improve its features to keep up with the ever-evolving fintech ecosystem.





Other developments from MoneyCollect

In July 2023, MoneyCollect launched a mobile dashboard app to enable users to access their accounts on the go. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and it enables users to access and manage their MoneyCollect accounts in a convenient manner directly from their mobile devices.

According to the company press release, the mobile dashboard provides MoneyCollect’s users with a feature-rich user interface. The app was designed to allow users to carry out varied account operations and configurations directly from their smartphone or tablet devices, helping ensure expedited and efficient management of their payment activities. In essence, the introduction of the mobile dashboard app represents MoneyCollect’s endeavour to improve user experience while allowing its customers to manage their payment processes in a convenient manner, while on the move.