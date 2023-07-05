MoneyCollect launches mobile dashboard app

Now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the app is allowing users to access and manage their MoneyCollect accounts in a convenient manner directly from their mobile devices.
Based on the information provided in the press release, the mobile dashboard app provides MoneyCollect’s users with a feature-rich user interface, enabling a simplified and intuitive experience. Users are enabled to carry out varied account operations and configurations directly from their smartphone or tablet devices, helping ensure expedited and efficient management of their payment activities.
When talking about the key capabilities of MoneyCollect’s mobile dashboard app, these include the following:
Simultaneous web and mobile access. Users are enabled to access their MoneyCollect accounts simultaneously from both web browsers and mobile apps, offering flexibility and convenience alike.
Payment management. App users are provided with visibility over their payments and are able to monitor the status of each transaction, together with uncaptured, cancelled, failed, successful, refunded, and incomplete payments.
Refunds and dispute handling. MoneyCollect’s mobile app users are enabled to initiate partial refunds and accept disputes, which is believed to help them manage customer inquiries and have customer satisfaction ensured.
Balances and payouts. Users have the option of viewing their account balances and tracking payouts in an easy manner, providing both transparency and control over their financial transactions.
Informative home screen. The app’s homepage provides users with a snapshot of their account activity, showcasing essential information such as the day’s gross volume, and balances in different currencies, along with other relevant details.
With the introduction of the mobile dashboard app, MoneyCollect is looking to better the user experience and enable its customers to manage their payment processes in a convenient manner, while on the move. With an intuitive design and extensive features, the app seeks to enable users to remain connected to their MoneyCollect accounts and handle their payment operations efficiently, no matter the time and place.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions