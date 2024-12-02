As part of its UK launch, Mondu is opening an office in London and currently hiring a UK-based team.









The right time for expansion in the UK

Founded in October 2021, Mondu offers BNPL services to both merchants and marketplaces. In 2022, the company expanded rapidly in its home German market, as well as launching in Austria and the Netherlands. It has a team of nearly 140 people based across three offices in Berlin, Amsterdam, and London.

The company, which added USD 13 million to its Series A funding round in January 2023, bringing its combined equity and debt funding to USD 90 million, is also launching into the French market.

Company officials stated that the time is right for Mondu to launch in the UK. UK B2B commerce is the second largest in Europe, and there's a real need for BNPL as they've seen through a growing demand from UK businesses for Mondu’s solutions, since their initial launch. Their payment solutions can help both online and offline companies across Britain provide their business customers with a consumer-like payment experience.





In February 2023, the company has launched MonduSell, a new service for business-to-business merchants and companies.

Following this launch, traders will have the possibility to benefit from flexible payments on every sales channel, including field sales, email orders, and tele-sales. MonduSell offers its customers multiple B2B payment methods with flexible terms while processing orders in real-time quickly and efficiently.

MonduSell brings the solutions of B2C-like payment experiences in B2B sales, allowing traders to provide their customers with multiple payment terms, meeting their expectations and preferences.

Furthermore, traders can have other benefits as well, such as the possibility to close deals faster (closing the deal at the time of sale instead of waiting a couple of days for the transaction to be approved), to protect cash flows (meaning to get paid upfront regardless of the sales channel, improving the customer’s experience as they pay at their convenience), to increase sales (MonduSell removes the budget barriers of clients with its flexible payment options), or to eliminate risks and threads, while automating credit and fraud checks and assuming default risk so merchants can focus on their business.