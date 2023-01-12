BNPL fintech Mondu raises EUR 13 million in extended Series A round

The investment is led by Valar Ventures and FinTech Collective. Both companies already have stakes in Mondu. The Series A expansion brings the total investment round to EUR 52 million, enabling further market growth and product development. Mondu is exploring new use cases for its B2B payment products, such as an omnichannel solution.
In September 2022, Mondu introduced Split Payments, a solution that allows business buyers to split purchases into six equal, interest-free payments. This aimed to bring flexibility to the B2B ecommerce space. This option of carrying out payments through installments should provide business buyers with more control over their expenditures, and enable them to buy more and increase revenue for online vendors.
Another aim of this introduction was to improve cashflow by allowing upfront payments, with no settlement delay, with business buyers also having the option of payment flexibility. Merchants can get set up this new feature by using Mondu’s widget embedded in the checkout and choosing their preferred implementation method, which ranges from ecommerce plugins to API integrations.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions