Mondu announces the launch of MonduSell





Following this launch, traders will have the possibility to benefit from flexible payments on every sales channel, including field sales, email orders, and tele-sales. MonduSell offers its customers multiple B2B payment methods with flexible terms while processing orders in real-time quickly and efficiently.

MonduSell brings the solutions of B2C-like payment experiences in B2B sales, allowing traders to provide their customers with multiple payment terms, meeting their expectations and preferences.

Furthermore, traders can have other benefits as well, such as the possibility to close deals faster (closing the deal at the time of sale instead of waiting a couple of days for the transaction to be approved), to protect cash flows (meaning to get paid upfront regardless of the sales channel, improving the customer’s experience as they pay at their convenience), to increase sales (MonduSell removes the budget barriers of clients with its flexible payment options), or to eliminate risks and threads, while automating credit and fraud checks and assuming default risk so merchants can focus on their business.

MonduSell provides these services while requiring no setup costs, or technical integration. It is also available on any device, supporting multiple payment methods.











Mondu’s development strategy and offers

The BNPL fintech Mondu announced the extension of its Series A financing round in January of 2023, with a further sum of EUR 13 million. The investment was led by Valar Ventures and FinTech Collective, both companies already having stakes in Mondu. The Series A expansion brought the total investment round to EUR 52 million, following the first round that was announced in May of 2022.

The expansion aimed to enable further market growth and product development in the industry. Mondu explored new use cases for its B2B payment products, such as an omnichannel solution.

According to a Mondu representative, the company was confident that the demand for Buy Now, Pay Later services for B2B will increase in 2023. Since the first round of Series A, Mandu introduced hire purchase and expanded to Austria and the Netherlands.

In September of 2022, Mondu introduced Split Payments, a solution that allowed business buyers to split their purchases into six equal, interest-free payments. The solution was directed at helping merchants with multiple features, including the possibility to increase sales by offering business customers the option of choosing when to pay with no additional cost, lengthy applications, and waiting times for online approval, or to provide risk-free installments, as the company took on default risk and handles payment collection, while merchants are paid upfront.

Furthermore, the customers can benefit from the opportunity to improve cashflow by getting paid upfront, with no settlement delay, with business buyers also having the option of payment flexibility, as well as to increase buyer retention by delivering and providing flexible payment options.



