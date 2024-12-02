



Through this move, Mollie aims to advance its commitment to simplifying and making payments and money management more efficient for businesses across the UK. The current announcement follows Mollie’s collaboration with JTL from July 2024, when the two companies teamed up to provide augmented payment options to merchants.











Improved workflows and optimised management

By integrating with HubSpot, Mollie plans to allow UK businesses to initiate and track payments directly from HubSpot, which in turn accelerates CRM payment processing, minimising the time spent on these processes each month. Among the potential benefits, Mollie mentions:

Simplified workflows, with businesses being able to generate payment links from HubSpot Deals and integrate them into existing HubSpot Workflows;

Managing and tracking payments for each deal’s payment link within HubSpot, with users receiving automatic updates on link generation and payment;

Optimised refunds which in turn augment financial operations;

Customer-friendly experience through several payment methods, including local and globally utilised options.

Moreover, Mollie collaborated with HubSpot to develop this integration, focusing on addressing the needs of merchants in the UK who find it difficult to switch between multiple platforms for managing deals and payments. Merging HubSpot with Mollie’s payment solutions is set to enable businesses to simplify, as well as expand, their operations. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Mollie underlined that the partnership with HubSpot supports their company’s objective of offering customised payment experiences that assist growth and customer satisfaction across European markets.

Additionally, during the same period in which Mollie worked with JLT, the company joined forces with Riverty to add a flexible payment method for its customers. Through this, Mollie customers were set to benefit from an additional option to pay afterwards within 30 days of a purchase. At that time, the solution was available to Mollie customers across the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Austria.