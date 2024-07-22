Mollie joins forces with JTL

Following collaborations on individual projects, Mollie and JLT, a Germany-based ecommerce solution provider, decided to join forces to support merchants in delivering an enhanced shopping experience to end customers and offer them improved payment options. In addition, the move was assisted by the already expanded joint customer portfolio of more than 1,600 customers of both firms.
Considering that consumers need a convenient and efficient shopping experience, with many of them shopping at omnichannel retailers, the proper strategy to acommodate this has risen in significance for ecommerce small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to solidify their position in the competitive market landscape. By being partners with local SMEs, Mollie and JTL intend to provide them with tailored and intuitive solutions to advance their omnichannel activities.
