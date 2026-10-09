Vipps MobilePay has announced that MobilePay will be renamed Vipps in Denmark, Finland, and Greenland from January 2027.

The change will bring users of Vipps MobilePay under a single brand across the Nordics. The transition is being rolled out in stages. Since 6 October 2026, the MobilePay app in Denmark and Finland has displayed the Vipps smile as its app icon, while the MobilePay name stays in place until the January switchover. Users are not required to take any action, and the app’s existing features and functionality will remain unchanged.

Some visual distinction between markets will remain. In Denmark and Finland, the app retains the blue colour associated with MobilePay, whereas in Norway and Sweden, it will continue to use orange.

Completing an integration that began in 2022

Norway-based Vipps and Denmark-based MobilePay merged in 2022. Since then, the company has consolidated its technology and products into one shared app, though it has continued to operate under two consumer-facing names. According to Rune Garborg, CEO of Vipps MobilePay, the rebrand is the final step in that process. Garborg noted that the business has functioned as one company with one app since the merger, and that Vipps will now be the single name for users paying across the region.

The CEO linked the decision to scale and competition, stating that Vipps MobilePay competes with global technology companies that have considerably greater resources, and that consolidating under one name is consistent with the aim of building a single Nordic player. The company currently serves close to 13 million users and close to 400,000 businesses across the Nordics, a base it says gives it the scale to develop new products for users throughout the region.

Phasing out an established consumer brand

MobilePay has 4.8 million users in Denmark and three million in Finland. Since its launch in Denmark in 2013, the service has become embedded in everyday life to the extent that Danish users have adopted ‘MobilePay’ as a verb. Garborg acknowledged the strength of the MobilePay name, particularly in Denmark and Finland. The task ahead, he added, is to make Vipps equally familiar to Danish and Finnish users.

The approach adopted by the company reflects this challenge. By introducing the new icon more than three months before the name change and keeping MobilePay’s blue colour in Denmark and Finland, Vipps MobilePay is giving users in those markets a transition period before the Vipps name replaces MobilePay entirely.