Microsoft partners with PayPal to offer flexible payments

In addition, US-based customers will also gain the ability to pay with Venmo in the Microsoft Store. By leveraging the capabilities of PayPal Later, eligible consumers will be able to pay for their purchases evenly over the course of weeks or months in fixed amounts. This system will offer more payment flexibility and will help Microsoft’s customers manage their budgets in a more efficient way.

As for Venmo, its social app will help improve customer experience by enabling a quick and simple checkout process in the Microsoft Store and Microsoft Store on Xbox. Customers who choose to pay with Venmo will have the option to purchase subscriptions or split payments upon purchase.

In the company press release, Microsoft representatives highlighted the company’s commitment to improving user experience by offering simple and more flexible payment options.

PayPal officials talked about their ongoing relationship with Microsoft and touched on the role of PayPal checkout in helping Microsoft Store customers purchase products such as Surface devices and Xbox consoles and accessories, as well as Microsoft 365's product suite. This partnership expansion aims to upgrade user access to PayPal’s full suite of capabilities.

Other important PayPal developments

In July 2023, payment provider Stax Payments announced its collaboration with PayPal to provide customers with a comprehensive solution for online payment acceptance. According to the official press release, eligible Stax Payments customers gained the ability to accept payments with PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later options through the Stax payment platform.

In addition to new payment options, the collaboration with PayPal offered Stax customers nearly instant access to funds, fraud detection, and seller protection on eligible transactions, together with PayPal’s built-in compliance standards. Furthermore, PayPal’s more than 430 million global active accounts were enabled to carry out purchases with those merchants.

In May 2023, US-based disbursements platform Onbe added PayPal and Venmo to its gateway to further align with an increasing demand for digital payments. The partnership with PayPal and Venmo is part of an ongoing effort that aims to improve the ability of businesses to provide payees with modern payment options within Onbe’s existing single payouts gateway. As PayPal and Venmo are two popular digital wallets among consumers, this is a step forward in reaching new audiences.

For more information about PayPal, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.